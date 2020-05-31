Last Updated:

Buffalo Attacks A Resting Lion And Tosses It Away; Watch Video

The “heroic” buffalo is being hailed as “courageous” by viewers as it flips the powerful lion in the air, away from the rest of the herd grazing in the wild.

A video of a wild aggressive buffalo launching the lion in the air as it attacks the “king of the jungle” with its horns has startled the internet. Shared on Twitter by the Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda, the 31-second clip shows a fierce standoff between the resting lion and a charging buffalo in a dramatic turn of events. The “heroic” buffalo is being hailed as “courageous” by the viewers as it flips the powerful lion in the air, away from the rest of the herd grazing in the wild pastures.  

With over 8.6k views, the clip has sparked the discussion in the thread about how often and capable the buffaloes are to attack the predator in this manner. In the clip, the aggravated buffalo can be seen calmly meandering in the plantation at first. Soon, it notices a lion resting in the vicinity, however, instead of feeling easily driven off by its presence or feeling vulnerable the animal portrays instincts of strength and dominance. It chases the lion for some distance, and even before the confused predator has a chance to act defensive, the buffalo gores and tosses the beast with its sharp horns several miles away. The lion can be seen impaled so terribly that the winded animal actually runs for an escape. 

Netizens laud the courage

Susanta captioned the video saying that while the lion is perceived to be the ruler of the wild, the aggravated buffalo couldn’t care less. “Superb! reverse flip !” wrote a user, astonished. “Power of self-confidence,” declared the second. “It's always about attitude!” retorted the third.  

