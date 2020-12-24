Bus Reversing On Narrow Road Sends Chills Down The Spine, Watch Jaw-dropping Video

An astounding video of a bus river, reversing the vehicle on an extremely narrow road has surfaced on the internet, dividing the netizens. Uploaded on a Facebook page named ‘Incredible Himachal’, the video shows the incredibly dangerous stunt being performed by the driver. The video has been uploaded with a very apt caption that says, “HRTC Driver Rocks spectators in Shock”.

The 'dangerous' reverse

The 4 minutes and 24 seconds long video begins with a bus standing horizontally on an extremely narrow road. The video has been taken from far away and people from across the mountain can be seen observing the driver’s act. It was originally shared on July 18 by YouTube user Onkar Malushte and has been shot on Himachal Pradesh’s Keylong - Killar road. As the video moves further, the driver can be seen reversing the bus, showing off his skills. At a point, it seems like the vehicle has got stuck. However, the driver somehow manages to get it back on track.

Netizens divided

The video has expounded two sorts of reactions, leaving the netizens divided. While few think that the driver was skillful and did a good job, others think that this was absolutely foolish. One Facebook user wrote, "They are undoubtedly the best in the trade...noone is even close. I just wonder where would have been the heart rate of passengers at that time". Another Facebook user wrote, "Its not bravery,totally foolishness". The video has managed to gather over 700 reactions. Netizens can also be seen tagging their friends in the comment section. One curious person wrote, "it was a such bravery done by the driver but I have a question how the bus was in that direction and how it happened ??".

(Image Credits: Facebook/IncredibleHimachal)

