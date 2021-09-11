Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka Shares Hilarious Letter From Employee's Wife; Netizens React

The Work From Home (WFH) has become a new normal amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, however, the concept has not been liked by everyone. While some think that it has completely disrupted the work environment, others might argue it has many positive sides but the majority of the population denies the claim. Many believe that WFH is a lot than just working on your bed while relaxing. The concept has been disliked not just by employees but also by their spouses or other family members.

In the latest incident, a woman has written a letter to the business tycoon Harsh Goenka, urging him that her husband should be allowed to work from the office or else it will break their marriage. Goenka took this to Twitter to post the letter which has gone viral on the internet. "Don’t know how to respond to her," wrote Goenka while sharing the letter.

"Dear Sir, I am the wife of your employee Manoj. This is a humble appeal to allow him to work from the office now. He is doubly vaccinated and will maintain all covid protocols," read the letter, adding that if work from home continues for some more time, their marriage will definitely not work anymore.

She also listed several reasons that have been proving taxing for her. The post has gone viral since it was shared on Thursday, September 9. It has garnered over 8,000 likes and more than 800 retweets as of now. Apart from these, it has also accumulated a number of different reactions from people.

Internet reacts to hilarious request

Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "It’s a true picture for many houses sir, please don’t laugh forever men take women of the house for granted having kids studying online it’s difficult to maintain the husband. Men work 8-12 hours but women work round the clock. Men think that food gets cooked, clothes washed and pressed, children fed, taught and bathed, parents cared for, house cleaned, utensils washed, everything happens automatically. For working women it's double shift [sic]," commented another.

"He should create a mini-office in his home. A separate room or corner where he could maintain some boundary between his professional life & family life in his home itself. Doing a boring job (most likely) & maintaining discipline amid various interesting distractions is hard," expressed a third.

