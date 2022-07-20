'Butter Chicken Mac And Cheese': US Chef's Bizarre Fusion Dish Leaves Internet Amused

Fusion food has become a trend now and no denying that reinventing the same food item by amalgamating different cuisines in very common nowadays. As the urge for new and different food cuisine has increased, many restaurants have managed to develop unique fusion dishes.

From Mango Maggi to Cramosa, people were still recovering from the bizarre food recipes while a very epic fusion dish has surfaced on the internet, the 'Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese'.

The US chef shared the photos of the dish on his Twitter and Instagram accounts showing a hearty bowl of macaroni looking like a desi tandoori dish, with charred raclette on top garnished with dhaniya or chopped coriander. Sharing the pictures, Chef Hamzah S from Texas, US wrote, “Indian comfort food meets American comfort food. Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese," introducing his east meets west dish.

Meanwhile, he did not reveal the recipe, he explained how he achieved the result that many found “delectable”. “Started off with your typical butter chicken base, then added 3 kinds of cheese and my favourite noodles. Topped it with some cilantro and torched raclette to make sure it was extra cheesy,” he explained on Instagram.

Netizens' reactions to the post

The post has garnered over 96K likes and several retweets from several users. The post has also prompted many to express their views. A user expressed, "I’m vegan but I want this."

A second user wrote, "The absolute crime not calling this Makhani Cheese."

A third user wrote, "butter chicken also got britishized through the wringer at this point i’ve given up."

