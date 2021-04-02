'Butter Coffee' Sold In Old Delhi Leaves Netizens Divided; Some Disgusted, Some Delighted

Ever since the pandemic pushed people inside their homes, they seem to be hit by the craze to create bizarre food combinations. On one end, unique dishes like Maggi parantha, dosa burger have racked praise, items like pineapple pizza, Nutella biryani left people with a bad taste in their mouth. Now, adding to the list of experimental dishes is 'butter coffee.’

The experimental beverage made it to the internet after being shared by New Delhi-based food blogger Amar Sirohi. In the clip, a seemingly exuberant Sirohi could be seen interacting with the coffee vendor named Azimuddin, who reveals that he had been selling the ‘butter coffee’ for the past two decades. As he continues speaking, Azimuddin takes out a slab of butter and pours it into a jug. He then pours milk, coffee powder and sugar before finally steaming the combination.

At the end of the three-and-a-half-minute clip, both Sirohi and the vendor detail the address of the store. “Bakhtawar Haveli, Jama Masjid is where you get this rare beverage,” Sirohi says. Additionally, the food blogger also reviews the taste of it saying that he did not particularly like it, but somebody else might.

Since posted last week, the clip has been viewed by over 435,414 times and racked up hundreds of comments. While, most of the people denounced the "salty coffee", many questioned Sirohi if he even finished his own. "Apke expression se pata lag gya sab," joked a user. "Bulletproof Coffee hai yeh , Kuch log butter k saath Saath Coconut Oil bhi daalte hai," quipped another. However, there were certain people who said they liked the concept and would like to try it.

Butter tea

A few weeks ago, a similar video of a tea vendor preparing the special “butter tea” was shared on Instagram by ‘foodieagraaaaa’. In the short clip, a man was seen cutting a cake of packed butter in the tea brewing pan. He then stirs the tea till the salted butter pieces completely melt into the tea. Alongside the clip, the page also shared the location of the tea vendor in case anybody wanted to have a sip of "butter waali chai". “BABA TEA STALL NEAR RAMBABU PARANTHE BELANGANJ, AGRA,” he wrote.

Image: Foodie_Incarnate /Instagram

