Cadbury Just Recreated Iconic 'Asli Swad Zindagi Ka' Ad With A Twist & It's Peak Nostalgia

Cadbury never fails to dazzle us with its stunning real-time ads, and this time is no exception. They went above and beyond, evoking nostalgia among Indians who are adoring the much-needed and long-overdue spin on the traditional cricket commercial.

A woman plays cricket and a man celebrates with chocolate after she smashes the ball out of the field in the new Cadbury Dairy Milk commercial. It's a modern take on a classic Cadbury Dairy Milk commercial from years ago, which featured a male cricketer striking a shot and a female fan invading the pitch and dancing with the chocolate.

Cadbury launched this as a part of their 'Good Luck Girls' campaign, which honours women empowerment success stories. Cadbury recreated its iconic advertising more than a quarter-century later, with a change in gender roles. This time, a man on the sidelines is watching a women's cricket match while enjoying Dairy Milk. He jumps into a happy dance and runs onto the pitch to hug his sweetheart after she scores the winning runs. Netizens were in awe of this, and they've taken to Twitter to share their 'goosebumps' feelings.

Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth.#CadburyDairyMilk #GoodLuckGirls #KuchAchhaHoJaayeKuchMeethaHoJaaye pic.twitter.com/b0g4dRo9DJ — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) September 17, 2021

The original advertisement was released in 90s

Cadbury, the chocolate company, had produced a popular advertisement with model Shimona Rashi in the 1990s. She was portrayed as a girl wearing floral attire and enjoying a Cadbury Dairy Milk bar on the sidelines of a cricket match. The video shows her speeding through security to dance on the field with the player who had scored the winning runs, with the 'Asli swad zindagi ka' slogan playing in the background. This ad campaign was credited with shifting the stereotype that chocolates are solely for young children.

Netizens' reaction

Cricket is without a doubt India's most popular sport, and brands have capitalised on this time and again. The new advertisement, which debuted just in time for the start of the IPL, has the gender roles reversed, and netizens are adoring it. The advertisement has scored more than 19,000 views.

As the commercial surfaced, netizens poured their love in the comments section:

Thank you @DairyMilkIn for taking me trip down the memory.The new ad acknowledges and lauds women's contribution to sports,without tampering with our collective nostalgia.Hope this video gives milenials a major throwback pic.twitter.com/EfbMjgCVCj — k siddharth (@sid_yamabuddha) September 17, 2021

C'mon Cadbury, you can do it

Pave the way, put your back into it

Tell us why, show us how

Look at where you came from, look at you now. — Amrut (@AmrutashM) September 17, 2021

Well done you all! Feels like a fresh breeze. As an all women comms agency, Seraphim hails such attempts to sensitize the larger public. :-) A big hug from us all — Seraphim Communications (@Seraphimllp) September 17, 2021

Well done. Childhood memory refreshed. Just the ad has been reversed a little bit. Last time a girl entered the cricket ground & this time a boy entered the cricket ground. @Ujjwal_Patni — ABHISHEK KUMAR SINGH (@abhishek151282) September 17, 2021

Image: Cadbury Dairy Milk_Insta