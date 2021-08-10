California: Bear Enters Shopping Mall And Wanders Inside; Makes Shoppers Run For Exits

In a bizarre incident, customers at a grocery market had a deadly shopping experience when a bear entered the supermarket and started venturing inside it. According to a report by CBS Los Angeles, the bear was spotted at a supermarket in Porter Ranch, Los Angeles on Saturday. The report said that the customers started rushing towards the exit doors, while some were brave enough to record the bizarre incident on their mobile phones. Luckily, there were no reports of injury, and all the customers were evacuated safely from the grocery supermarket.

American actress had to face the bear

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the bear was sighted at multiple locations in the city. Later, the carnivoran mammal was apprehended from a construction area soon after the supermarket contacted the agency. The authorities tranquilized the bear before relocating it to a safe area. Meanwhile, American actress Tisha Campbell who was present at the supermarket at the time of the incident recorded the video and shared it on her Instagram account that went viral on social media platforms.

Netizens were amazed to see a bear in the supermarket

While describing the incident, the actress shared the video with the caption: "Mannnnn! THAT AIN’T NO DAMN PUPPY! See? DA’ F**k I look like? Why are all these animals drawn to me right now? I don’t understand! You know what else keeps following me???? #COMEDY! Comedy is following me like a damn stalker! IM NOT EVEN TRYNA FUNNY and then look….A f**’ BEAR ya’ll?! Fo real??? The store clerks shooed him out. There was no policeman called no damn fire dept no veter-*****-narian. NUTHIN!!!! When you left the store you were on your own!!" Meanwhile, the video has grabbed the attention of over four lakh on Instagram and thousands of users commented to ascertain a better view of the incident. "Be glad it’s not that thing y’all were fighting on the island" read the comment of an Instagram user. "I think it’s happening everywhere. They’re cutting so many trees down. These animals have nowhere to live. So they just be everywhere," read the comment of the second user.

Similar viral video of a bear that buzzed the internet

In another video, a tourist from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, had a one-of-a-kind encounter with a black bear after it was stuck in his car. As he prowled around the white Nissan automobile, the bear is recorded trying to unlock the car door with his jaws. A video has surfaced on the internet and it has been getting a lot of views from surprised netizens. In the video, the man was caught unlocking the front door of his white SUV to let the bear out, clothed in a multi-coloured t-shirt. The bear popped his head out and looked surprised as Joseph Deel, the owner of the car opened the door. His friends begin yelling at the bear in an attempt to scare it away. As the bear jumped out of the seat and at the people in front of the car, before venturing back into the wild, they let out a loud cry and flailed their arms around.

(Image Credit: Tisha Campbell/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.