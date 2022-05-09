California Cops Reach At Punjabi Pre-wedding After Noise Complaints Grooves On Song; Watch

On the internet, often we come across humourous Indian wedding videos featuring music and dance. Indian weddings are often extravagant, as shown by this viral video, where Mandiver Toor, the brother of Manpreet Toor, a choreographer, was enjoying his pre-wedding with his family and his fiancee's family in San Joaquin County. The cops arrived following noise complaints and instead of closing down the party, they started dancing to the Punjabi song Mama Bada Great.

The video was shared on Instagram by Kanda Productions, a Wedding photography and videography company based in California. The video starts with two police officers in their uniforms arriving at the celebration. As they hear the Punjabi music, they start grooving with the other guests. Soon after they stop before looking at each other. Kanda Productions wrote the caption, "When the cops get called, but it’s a Punjabi Wedding (wait for the flashlight)".

People were excited to see two cops dancing to a Punjabi song

The humourous video was shared a few weeks ago on April 15 and since then the video has received a lot of attention from the netizens. It has got around 6 lakh 20 thousand views and over 34 thousand likes. It also welcomed a large number of comments from the people who were excited to see two cops dancing to a Punjabi song. One Instagram user wrote, "It’s so good to see that our officers can bring smiles to our community at the same time while on duty."

Another person commented, "This put the biggest smile on my face!! Awesome!! Thank you for your hard work officers." The third comment read, "Love it! Have to say these cops are amazing, working for st joes medical center. Had the pleasure of working closely with the sheriff from San Joaquin, hands down the nicest team ever!"

Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Twitter saying, "Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests! It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down. :)"

Image: @kandaproductions/Instagram