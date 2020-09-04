California Lawmaker Brings Infant To Vote For Housing Bill, Assembly Speaker Apologises

California lawmaker Buffy Wicks has caused a stir online after taking her one-month-old baby to vote in favour of a crucial housing bill recently. According to reports, the Democratic lawmaker representing Berkeley and Oakland had reached out to the Assembly on the midnight of August 31 seeking permission to vote remotely. However, her plea was denied citing that recently given birth was not sufficient reasoning to cast vote without her physical presence in the house.

Therefore, Wicks not only posted an image of herself wearing a mask and carrying the four-week-old infant named 'Elly' with a caption announcing that she is there to vote, but also got received a huge round of applause after he short speech at the Assembly on September 1. Since then even internet users are lauding the “strong message” that Wicks sent to the administration seeking reform in some rules.

A part of her speech was also shared widely on social media where she can be heard reiterating the importance of the bill saying “We are 3.5 million homes shy of where we need to be right now.” While concluding her brief address, the lawmaker said, “Please, please, please pass this bill, and I'm going to go finish feeding my daughter." Wicks presence in the assembly also caught the attention of former Presidential candidate and First Lady of the US, Hillary Clinton who shared her story with a flexed bicep emoji.

California Assemblymember @buffywicks was told that having recently given birth wasn't sufficient excuse to cast a vote remotely.



So she brought her newborn daughter to the floor to weigh in on an important housing bill. 💪https://t.co/elofHmIcxl pic.twitter.com/ZQf9F10qKE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2020

California Assembly Speaker apologises to Wicks

In the wake of the incident going viral on social media and receiving huge attraction, California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon extended “full apology” to Buffy Wicks. He elaborated that the main intention behind not allowing the lawmaker to cast vote remotely was never meant to be “inconsiderate” towards her role as a mother or a legislator. In the letter, Rendon also talked about “inclusivity and electing more women into politics” as the core elements for the “Democratic values”.

I want to make a full apology to @asmbuffywicks.



My intention was never to be inconsiderate toward her, her role as a legislator, or her role as a mother.



My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/ZZcFWt7gI2 — Anthony Rendon (@Rendon63rd) September 2, 2020

