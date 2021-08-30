California Woman Fights Off Mountain Lion With Bare Hands To Save 5-year-old Son

In a heroic act, a mother from Southern California attacked a mountain lion that was about to drag away her 5-year-old son. The mother, who is now referred to as a 'hero' by Californian officials, jumped to the rescue when she saw the ferocious beast attack her son. As per reports, the 65 pounds (30kg) young male brute "appeared from nowhere" and targeted the small kid.

The incident took place in Southern California's Calabasas area on Thursday, when the giant yellow cat "dragged the boy about 45 yards" across the lawn behind the house, California department of fish and wildlife, Captain Patrick Foy told The Guardian. The mother rushed out of the house when she heard some disturbances from her backyard, the authorities added while speaking to The Guardian. She not only "punched" and wrestled the wild animal to protect her young child but also drove it away. The unnamed woman has now gained the title 'hero' from the localities and the authorities.

Mother attacks mountain lion

The little boy suffered physical and traumatic injuries. As per reports, he sustained deep wounds on his chest, torso and bruises on his head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his parents, where the hospital authorities alerted the wildlife department. He was later shifted to a children's hospital in Los Angeles and, reportedly, is stable now.

Mountain lions or Cougars have a tendency to eliminate everything that comes in their way. These cats are ferocious, agile, and aggressive. They tend to approach their prey silently, attack them, and swiftly vanish into the woods. These often stay hidden in bushy areas to prevent themselves from being spotted.

Following the aforementioned characteristics, the forest department officials looked for the Cougar in the bushy areas around the Calabasas home, where it attacked the child. As Foy told the Guardian, the big cat "hissed" at him with its ears pulled backward. Its behaviour implied that it would attack any moment deemed fit by it. The threat prompted the officials to shoot the Cougar on sight, Foy added. The department also conducted DNA tests to ensure that it was the same lion who jumped at the child. The reports were conclusive that it was an "attacking lion," Foy concluded.

Hard on the heels of this event, two other lions were recorded looming around the neighborhood. One among them was a full-grown adult similar to the one killed in the incident. The lions were tranquilised and released in the forest by officers of the wildlife department.

(Image: Unsplash/representative)