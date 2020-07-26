California Woman Uses Self-defence Spray On Couple For Not Wearing Masks At Dog Park

Amid the coronavirus contagion, as some people are resorting to kindness and supporting each other through the global health crisis, it has also exposed the ugliness of it all. A woman in California, pepper-sprayed a couple enjoying a meal at a park without a mask. According to the viral Facebook post of Ash Sherilynn O’Brien, she and her husband were minding their own business and getting ready to have a meal after removing their masks. However, about that time, an unidentified woman not only kept calling them “idiots” and flipped Ash off but when the couple asked her to leave the park, she used the self-defence spray on them and mostly Ash’s husband.

Ash posted the full encounter of the woman with her husband and a three-month-old dog at the Rhodes dog park in San Diego, along with a video that was recorded by a bystander. The couple who was “maced for no reason” has also pressed charges against the women and Ash urged her followers to spread awareness and share the video with others. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals have advised wearing masks at public areas in a bid to protect the more vulnerable individuals from the disease and maintain distance. Ash has said that they not doing anything wrong because they had removed the mask before eating but instead, got maced by a stranger.

Ash Sherilynn O’Brien’s viral post

Ash Sherilynn O’Brien writes on Facebook, “So this happened today at dusty rhodes dog park today in ocean beach. This is my husband getting maced by a random old lady. We had our 3 month old pug with us. We were just sitting down eating lunch and minding our own business. We were not wearing masks because we were eating. You can’t wear a mask and eat at the same time. She kept calling us idiots and flipping me off. Then she started saying more stuff and I told her to leave the park and stop harassing us.”

“She then came right up to our table where we were eating, pointed the mace at me first and got a little on me, and then my husband stepped in and took the entire can. Thank god for the bystander that took this video because we are going to the police now to press charges. I am sharing this because people need to watch out for this lady in San Diego. Please share to spread awareness. That is me crying hysterically in the background because my innocent husband just got maced for no reason. We want justice,” she added.

Watch video:

