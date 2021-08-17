California Zookeeper Has Narrow Escape From Snake Attack In Scary Video; Watch

The sight of a snake sends chills in the spine for many and dealing with this reptile is not the easiest of business for even the most snake catchers and rescuers. However, California-based zookeeper Jay Brewer, founder of the Reptile Zoo, is famous for posting spine-chilling videos of his interactions with reptiles. On Monday, August 16, he posted one such video on his Instagram page which went viral on social media.

The short clip shows the zookeeper standing close to a grey python placed on top of a table and within moments the snake can be seen attacking him. Brewer was, however, able to dodge the attack by the huge python. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This big pied girl isn’t the nicest snake and then try helping her with her eggs [sic]." His social media page is filled with snippets of himself dealing with dangerous reptiles with effortlessness and professional ease.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1 million views and the post was also flooded with reactions. "Everyday you give me anxiety,' wrote a user. Another user termed snake's move as Mike Tyson's move and wrote, "Mike tyson moveeeee [sic]." "Jeez… that makes me afraid lol… be careful [sic]," read another comment. However, this is not the first time that the Brewer has posted videos of such close encounters with snakes He often shares such videos with his followers on social media. Recently, he shared a video of a huge snake on his shoulders which had left netizens shocked and amused. "When no one is around to help move a 22 foot, 250lb snake you do it the old fashion way yourself [sic]," he had captioned sharing the clip.

Reptile Zoo has about 600 animals

It is to be mentioned here that Jay Brewer is a breeder of reticulated pythons known for his morphs, or colour and pattern variations. The Reptile Zoo has been around since 1988, first as a traditional and exotic pet shop. Over time, it came to focus on reptiles. The Reptile Zoo has about 600 animals on display representing more than 100 species, mostly of the scaly variety.

