Last Updated:

Calm App Goes Viral After Supporting Naomi Osaka And Offering To Pay Fines For Players

Calm App has gone viral after its decision to support Naomi Osaka. Some people are in favour of it whilst most are against the support being offered.

Written By
Valentina Notts
Calm App

IMAGE: AP TWITTER


Naomi Osaka, a tennis player, raised a sensation at the French Open by missing a news conference and quitting from the tournament to focus on her mental health, sparking a debate over professional athletes' high levels of stress. App for meditation Calm is standing behind her and any other tennis professionals who might be interested in doing the same. The corporation announced on Wednesday that it had contributed $15,000 to the Laureus youth sports charity in France and that it will cover the fee of any Grand Slam tennis player who declines a public appearance owing to mental health issues. It will also provide $15,000 to Laureus in addition to matching the $15,000 donation.

Calm App's support of Naomi Osaka sparks debate

After skipping a post-game news briefing following her first-round victory at the French Open, Osaka, the world's second-ranked female tennis star, was fined $15,000 and faced with expulsion. She said in a release on Monday that she has been dealing with depression and opted to postpone the press conference "to practise self-care." She also declared that she was withdrawing from the tournament in order to focus on her health. The news of Osaka's departure has reignited debate about professional athletes' mental health. There has been an avalanche of solidarity for the tennis superstar from across the sports scene, despite some fan and media hostility.

READ | Piers Morgan's column SLAMMING Naomi Osaka over quitting French Open backfires heavily

Twitter was divided between people who were in support of athlete’s mental health and others saying that mental health was being used as a cop-out. One person wrote, “I'm close to tears. Not only are you standing in the gap for someone going through a valley during their mental health journey, but you are also standing up for a black woman.  Seldom do we get support or are we allowed 2 be vulnerable, in public spaces w/o ridicule. MUCH RESPECT”.

READ | Neha Dhupia supports Naomi Osaka for disclosing mental health issues, says 'thank you'

On the other hand, others were not happy with the Calm App. “Business is business...Don't expect to be paid if you can't fulfil the obligation.  If you're not in the right mental space, take the necessary time off to address your mental needs.  Then come roaring back and compete at the highest level”. Owing to the controversial nature of the news and how it has divided the people it has gone on to become viral news.  

READ | Venus Williams gives a strong reaction after Naomi Osaka withdrawal from French Open 2021

IMAGE: AP TWITTER

READ | App shows support for Naomi Osaka with donation, fine offer
READ | From Nike to TAG Heuer, sponsors back Naomi Osaka after her French Open withdrawal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT