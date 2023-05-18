Cambodian Woman Defies Downpour, Races To Stardom In Viral 5000m Run Video At SEA Games

A viral video circulating on social media captures the remarkable sight of Bou Samnang, a Cambodian runner, persevering through relentless rainfall as he courageously races alone on a track during the 5,000m event at the Southeast Asian Games held in Phnom Penh.

For the first time in history, Cambodia is hosting the games. On May 8th, despite the race already being decided, the athlete chose to forge ahead, running alone in the pouring rain and earning widespread acclaim as a true source of inspiration.

Even if you're in last place. 🏃

Even if the weather is terrible. 🌧️

Even if it feels like you can't do it. 🚫



𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙪𝙥 💪



Nothing was going to stop Cambodia's Bou Samnang 🇰🇭 from finishing the women's 5,000 metre race at the #SEAGames. pic.twitter.com/iVMxwqVrFQ — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 9, 2023

“My life has changed 180 degrees,” Cambodian runner Bou Samnang told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview at the official Olympics website at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh. “Everywhere I go everyone wants to take pictures of me, people recognise me when I’m out.”

What is next for Bou Samnang?

Following the viral circulation of the rain-soaked running video, Bou Samnang has been showered with praise and admiration from various corners as her inspiring display resonates with people from all walks of life.

According to NPR, Prime Minister Hun Sen publicly declared that the athlete would be rewarded with $10,000 as a token of appreciation for her unwavering determination. Additionally, Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni expressed his pride in her achievement, commending her for serving as a poignant reminder that sports encompass more than mere victories and defeats.

Cambodia's new track star has set her sights on pursuing a law degree as her next endeavor. However, she plans to balance her academic aspirations with her flourishing athletics career, intending to continue her studies while actively participating in sports, reported Olympics.

“Those two things are very, very important to me – one is for my future and one is for the country.

“It’ll be hard because I won’t have enough time to train or have enough time to rest but it’s important for me to do both as they are both equally meaningful to me.”