Cambridge Dictionary Announces Word Of The Year For 2022, Draws Inspiration From Wordle

As the world gears up for the end of 2022, the Cambridge Dictionary has revealed the word of the year, after carefully evaluating which word has resonated the most with the dictionary and English speakers around the world in these past 11 months. The dictionary, on its official blog, unveiled 'homer’ as the word of the year for 2022 on Thursday.

While some remain oblivious to the term, most people have heard of it before, thanks to Wordle, a web-based word game. The renowned dictionary found ‘homer’ suitable for the honor after it went through data and found that the word was searched online over 79,000 times this year, including 65,401 searches on May 5.

The surge in the searches can be attributed to Wordle players, who were left confused after realising that homer was the answer for the quiz on May 5. While many people familiar with American English knew that ‘homer’ is an informal word used to describe a home run in baseball, those outside the United States remained unaware of it. This led to several players venting their frustration on social media, and searching online dictionaries for the word’s meaning.

The Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year 2022 is...



Wordle inspires Cambridge Dictionary's word of the year

“The differences between British and American English are always of interest not just to learners of English but to English speakers globally, and word games are also perennially entertaining. We've seen those two phenomena converge in the public conversations about Wordle, and the way five-letter words have simply taken over the lookups on the Cambridge Dictionary website,” said Wendalyn Nichols, a publishing manager at Cambridge Dictionary.

The dictionary also revealed that it has witnessed “bursts of searches” for many words that were answers to Wordle quizzes. This observation signals at a rise in the game’s popularity, displays the complexity of the English language, and shows inquisitiveness among English speakers.