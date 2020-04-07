The Debate
Video: Camels Enjoy At Beach Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

What’s Viral

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared an adorable video, which shows camels enjoying the freedom, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Camels enjoy at the beach as humans confine to homes amid coronavirus lockdown

As nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown, people have been asked to retreat into their homes to curb the spread of coronavirus. Following this, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of the biggest cities and other public places. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared an adorable video, which shows camels enjoying the freedom, amid the lockdown.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing adorable yet intriguing animal videos on social media that are meant to show the compassionate side of wildlife, shared this adorable video on Twitter. It shows a flock of camels, enjoying on a beach. They can be seen playing with the waves while running after each other.

Camels embracing the freedom

The video shows camels embracing the freedom that they have got amid the lockdown. However, it is disheartening that this became possible only because of the coronavirus lockdown. The video has garnered over 771 Likes and 165 Retweets. Netizens have poured in a host of comments for this adorable video. They are in love with this rare sight, which is difficult to spot.

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been put in place, Twitter has been flooded with visuals of wildlife flocking in the streets of cities and towns across the globe. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures. Earlier, he shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities.

