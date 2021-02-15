'Can You Get Me This Box?': Man Proposes To Partner After Moving Into New House | Watch

The Valentine’s Day has just passed by and the internet is filled with mushy clips of those who used the opportunity to propose to their loved ones. However, a video of one man who expressed his feelings after moving into a new house with his partner has left the internet stirred. “New house, new beginnings,” the man could be heard saying as he goes down on one knee in the little over a minute video.

Shared on Instagram by Ring, the brief clip was shot on security doorbell camera which was manufactured by the company. The video starts by showing the man asking his partner if she could come to his help and pick up a box lying outside. While the woman is busy lifting the box, he immediately goes down on his knees and proposes to her. Startled by the sudden proposal, the woman bursts down into tears. As the clip nears an end, the man could be seen joking “You still have to get that box” asking her to pick the jilted cardboard box.

'The end is the best part'

Since shared, the video has won the internet over. Not only has it been viewed 143,832 times but also left netizens gushing. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “The end is the best part ... “Wait. You still gotta get that box. Meanwhile, another enthusiast user-added, “that was so sweet. And he cracked me up at the end.” Yet another user added. I could watch this all day long “ "Good job man. I like when she celebrated like she scored a touchdown!," wrote a fourth user.

Read: 'Cupid Cockatoo' Helps Man Propose To His Partner At Zoo; Netizens Cheer For Couple

Read: Germany: Man's Epic Marriage Proposal Can Be Seen On Google Maps

Recently, A dreamy proposal of a couple wherein a sweet love note and a ring is dispatched to the woman on behalf of the proposing man by the zoo’s cockatoo bird has moved the internet. Shared by Australia Zoo on their official Twitter handle, nearly 2-minute footage depicts a unique wedding proposal made by Australian man Jesse Bickford to his unsuspecting partner seated next to him at the Zoo ground watching the show, clueless. In the large scale event in the presence of an audience and the cute furry animals, the zoo organized a magical experience for Bickford to get his partner to say ‘I do’.

Read: Milind Soman Pens Romantic Valentine's Day Post For Ankita, Promises To Love More Everyday

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana 'feels Blessed' On 'Anek' Sets As He Poses With Kids Showering 'love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.