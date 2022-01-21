Can You Guess The Number Of Elephants In This Pic? Only A Few Can Get It Right

The internet is filled with puzzles that challenge the thinking, reasoning and observational abilities of netizens every now and then. One such image depicting elephants that surfaced on social media has led netizens to exercise their grey matter. The picture of the elephants seems to be very simple, but once people start counting the pachyderms, they only end up getting confused. The puzzle behind the picture has taken the internet by storm.

The confusing photograph of the elephant family was uploaded on the microblogging platform Twitter under the username by IFS Susanta Nanda, who questioned, “How many elephants are in the picture?” in the caption. The question has left people scratching their heads.

The image which is captured by Wildlense Eco foundation shows a bunch of elephants standing by the side of the water body and drinking water. However, confusion emerges as the image displays only four elephants, but a lot more sets of legs and trunks.

Take a look at the Elephant puzzle photo:

How many elephants are in the picture?

Credit:Wildlense Eco foundation pic.twitter.com/viUGya91uX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 19, 2022

How many elephants are in the picture?

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is often seen sharing interesting images to inform people about wildlife and its many mysteries. In another Twitter post, Nanda gave the answer along with some unique details.

He said that the Wildlense Eco foundation nearly took 1400 snaps in 20 odd minutes to take this amazing synchronised frame. After much hard work, they successfully got this image which features seven elephants of different ages and sizes. “One can hardly make out. And only a few got it correct. Really an awesome capture,” IFS Sushant Nanda wrote in his post

Netizens' react to the amazing Elephant puzzle

Ever since it was uploaded, the photo took netizens by surprise, and the post has garnered over 2,309 likes and 149 retweets. The viral image has even received several amusing comments, while, many others have given their theories while answering the puzzle.

A social media user wrote, “Hats off who got it right”, while another commented, “6 can be seen and seventh is in mother's womb.” A third commented, “I counted legs plus trunks and divided by 5. And rounded it off. It's 3 elephants! (sic)”

Very few users have successfully given the correct answer, with one of the users saying, “7. Except the last one the remaining 3 have almost hidden elephants just behind them. When you totally zoom in, you can see them. (sic)”

Take look at some of the theories:

My finding for seventh one is right or not pic.twitter.com/kSGxAyn4h9 — Shyam (@muhfat_shyam) January 20, 2022

(Image: @susantananda3/Twitter)