Can You Spot The Tiger? Picture From Mizoram’s Dampa Tiger Reserve Goes Viral

A tiger was spotted in the Dampa Tiger Reserve Sanctuary of Mizoram. The black and white image from the tiger reserve shows a tiger in the thick forests. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Sanctuary Asia wrote, "Crouching Forest Guard, Hidden Tiger! Don’t scroll past, you’re looking at a historic image! The first photographic record of a tiger in Mizoram’s Dampa Tiger Reserve in seven years! Can’t see it? Look a little closer, and leave a comment when you find it."

Tiger captured on camera in Mizoram

The image is reportedly the first photographic record of a tiger in Mizoram's Dampa Tiger Reserve in seven years. The tiger is difficult to spot at first in the picture, but when you have a closer look at it, you will find the tiger in the image. As per the post, the tiger was captured on camera by one of the forest guards named Zakhuma Don. According to Sanctuary Asia, the picture was taken by a camera trap placed by Zakhuma. A veteran conservationist, Zakhuma has patrolled Dampa's forests for many years. He set up the camera trap in February and retrieved it three months later, in mid-May. While going through the images it had captured, he found the image of the tiger and sent it to authorities for confirmation.

Sanctuary Asia informed, "Wildlife Institute of India's Department of Endangered Species Management ultimately confirmed that Zakhuma has indeed photographed a tiger in Dampa."

Image Credit: Sanctuary Asia Instagram

The post has garnered over 9200 likes and several reactions. The picture has gone viral on social media and netizens, stunned at the first sighting of the tiger took to the comments section to express their views.

One user commented, "Found it. Eyes that glint back through the dark forest. Fantastic Pic!". Another individual commented, "Left side eyes are flashing." "Camera trap does wonder documentation. nice record", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

