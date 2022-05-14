Canada: 75-year-old Enters Guinness World Records, Becomes Oldest Man To Do A Headstand

The Guinness Book of World Records is a platform that recognizes unique milestones and unseen talents that deserve recognition by showcasing them to a global audience. The organization's social media handle leaves no stone unturned to follow this vision. Speaking of the same, recently, the Guinness World Records has shared a video of a 75-year-old man creating a record by performing a headstand.

The world is head over heels for Tanios Tony Helou of Deux-Montagnes, Canada. The video opens up to show an outdoor venue with the man preparing to do a headstand. The clip then progresses to show him doing the exercise perfectly. The video was shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram. "Oldest person to perform a headstand: 75-year-old Tony Helou," read the caption on the video.

Tanios Tony Helou creates Guinness World Record

Tony, who sets Guinness World Record at the age of 75-years has proved that it’s possible to achieve great things at any age. Tony achieved the record title on 16 October 2021 at 75 years and 33 days old. At age of 55-years, he began training and working towards becoming healthier by running every day, doing pushups, and performing headstands up against a wall. As Tony excelled in the skill, he started practicing his headstands everywhere he could: at home, at the park, and in front of family and friends.

"My friends think I am very strong, and my family worries I may hurt myself but that hasn’t happened." – Tony Helou

"I’m not shy about performing headstands," Tony told Guinness Records World. Moreover, as per Guinness World Record, Tony's daughter, Rola Helou encouraged him to reach out to Guinness World Records as soon she realized that her father’s skill was quite unique due to his age. "My dad immigrated from Lebanon 45 years ago. When he retired 10 years ago, he did not know what to do with himself because he had always worked so hard," said Rola.

Image: Instagram/@GWR