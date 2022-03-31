Canada: Couple Adopts Rescued Dog From India; 'What A Beautiful Story' Netizens React

There is a different craze for videos featuring the antics of dogs and cats. There is massive viewership across social media considering the plethora of animal lovers across the world. One such video featuring a dog is currently doing rounds on social media, since being shared on Instagram. The video was about a couple in Canada who adopted a rescued street dog from India in a heartwarming gesture.

It can be said sans any doubt that dogs are among all-time favourite animals and most people cherish them while it is still a dream for many to have a dog as their pet. “We adopted a street dog from India,” says the text on the video.

In the video, the couple was seen waiting for their dog to arrive. They were going in a car to the international airport arrivals with all the needed papers. The couple seemed really excited to meet the dog. When it finally arrived, the dog seemed a bit dubious to get out of its cage but then licks the hands of the humans.

“A little shy at first, but didn’t take long to bond. Welcome home Indy,” read the caption to the video.

'What a beautiful story'

The video has accumulated a ton of reactions with netizens praising the couple for adopting the dog and wishing them the best. The video was posted on Instagram on March 4 and it has received over 2.69 lakh views so far.

Also, it prompted netizens to post various comments to express their reactions. "She will be having a great life! Much love from India", commented an Instagram user. “What a beautiful story, goals,” wrote another.

A third user expressed: “The kindest and purest thing”, while a fourth wrote, “That’s really, really sweet of you to adopt her. Happy for three of you. (sic)”

(Image: @havilahheger/Instagram)