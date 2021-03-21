Canada's Iconic Hotel Installs Mahatma Gandhi's Ice Statue, See Pictures

The iconic ice hotel in Canada has installed a seven-feet tall statue of Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. Hotel de Glace, which is situated in Canada’s Quebec province, installed the statue on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, which will be celebrated on August 15, 2022. Indian consulate in Toronto shared the images of the ice sculpture under the hashtag ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’.

According to reports, the statue has been created by Canadian ice sculptor Marc Lepire, who is known for his eye-opening sculpting skills across the world. Lepire used five blocks of ice to create the statue of Gandhi in just five hours. Indian government representative and Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava was present at the hotel when the statue was being sculpted by Lepire.

The Indian consulate had requested the iconic hotel to place Gandhi’s statue to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The hotel accepted the request and gave the task of creating the statue to one of its best sculptors. Hotel de Glace is world-famous because it is the only ice-hotel in North America and one of the few across the globe. Apoorva, who was present during the making of the statue, said the location couldn’t have been better than Hotel de Glace as it provides the opportunity to place the statue at a prominent place.

India's plan to mark 75th Indian independence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have decided to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in the country and across the world in the form of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The government has formed a national committee under the chairmanship of PM Modi. As per the Ministry of Culture, the celebrations are proposed to be launched on March 12, 2021, which is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi.