Canadian library gets magazine due in 1975, calls it 'special return'

While returning library items on time could be a challenging task for some, one individual crossed all levels of procrastination after he returned a magazine 45 years after its due date. As per a tweet by Winnipeg Public Library, an undefined individual recently returned an issue of Car Craft Magazine that was due back in 1975. “We received a special return earlier this week - an issue of Car Craft magazine that was due back in 1975!” the tweet read.

In the post, the Canadian public library shared two images. One of the pictures showed the rather vintage yellow colour Car Craft magazine, while the other photo showed the 45-year-old's return card of the St James-Assiniboia library. Speaking to CTV, the librarian called it a treasure and said that a lot of people these days were cleaning their basements and it might be an outcome of the same.

Meanwhile, the post has left the internet berzerk. "Didn’t know returns were open! Better get my book back pronto!" wrote a user replying to the library which had previously written, "Book returns are open 24/7 at 10 branches".

Better late than never, right? :-)



Book returns are open 24/7 at 10 branches.https://t.co/ptLYiOv4Kv pic.twitter.com/HwTWlX6lSK — Winnipeg Public Library (@wpglibrary) December 9, 2020

Return 60 years after due

Earlier in October, a bibliophile returned a book to the Middlesbrough Central Library in the UK 60 years after it was overdue. The anonymous reader dropped Geoffrey Faber's poetry anthology The Buried Stream into the return box that he had issued in December 1962 in the year 2020, nearly six decades later. In an online post on Facebook, the library wrote, “Earlier this week, someone returned a book to Middlesbrough Libraries that was almost 60 years overdue! Thanks to all the staff to the person who returned the book earlier this week. It was due to be returned on 21st December 1962!!!”

