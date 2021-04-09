Canadian Man's Bhangra On Getting Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine Is A Feast For The Eyes

Amid the stressful times, a feel-good video that has surfaced on social media has put smiles on people's faces. A video of a Bhangra dancer named Gurdeep Pandher doing traditional bhangra on a frozen lake after getting inoculated with the second dose of vaccine has gone viral on the internet and netizens are just elated about it.

Joy of getting inoculated

The 55-second video showed Gurdeep Pandher grooving to the beats of the dhol on a frozen lake in Canada's Yukon. While sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote an inspiring message for netizens. Take a look at the video:

Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone's good health.

YouTube: https://t.co/xGalq3TbEH pic.twitter.com/GvivlIk5KY — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) April 7, 2021

Gurdeep's dance video has grabbed the attention of netizens and it has got over 690K views. People took to the comments section to appreciate his dance. One user wrote, "Thank you for bringing joy and hope with your dancing! From the wilds of western New York, I send gratitude. Another individual commented, "Everything about this is beautiful! Hope you are feeling well after 2. Thank you for your joy from Cape Cod, Massachusetts." Another person wrote, "I love your pure joy! I have to learn this kind of dance. I’m thinking if I did it right after waking up, there is NO WAY I could have a bad day. Thanks again for sharing your joyful dance."

Congrats from your neighbors to the south in Oregon! I am scheduled to get my second dose on 4/21. Thanks so much for all the joy and positivity you share with the world. — Chris Parrott (@cparrott73) April 7, 2021

Thank you for bringing joy and hope with your dancing! From the wilds of western New York, I send gratitude. pic.twitter.com/QJYK3UKItP — Jennifer Crow (@writerjencrow) April 8, 2021

I've seen videos of him teaching his neighbors. â¤ Maybe you can pick up a few moves from those? — Judith Shields ðŸðŸ¦‹ ðŸŒ³ðŸŽ (@Judith_FeyJude) April 8, 2021

I love your pure joy! I have to learn this kind of dance. I’m thinking if I did it right after waking up, there is NO WAY I could have a bad day. Thanks again for sharing your joyful dance!! — minxy (@ursaucyminx) April 8, 2021

Congrats on getting your second dose of the #CovidVaccine! Thank you so much for sending us waves of positivity! — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) April 8, 2021

This is not the only time Pandher posted such a video. He celebrated in a similar fashion when he got his first dose. Not to mention, netizens loved the video as well. It garnered almost 3 lakh views on Twitter. People took to the comments section to praise the dancing skills of the man.

Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/8BS0N7zVZK — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) March 2, 2021

(Image credit: GurdeepPandher/Twitter)