Canadian Man's Bhangra On Getting Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine Is A Feast For The Eyes

A video of a man from Canada, dancing in the middle of a frozen lake after getting his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, is going viral on the internet.

Apoorva Kaul
Canadian man's bhangra on getting second dose of vaccination, watch video

Amid the stressful times, a  feel-good video that has surfaced on social media has put smiles on people's faces. A video of a Bhangra dancer named Gurdeep Pandher doing traditional bhangra on a frozen lake after getting inoculated with the second dose of vaccine has gone viral on the internet and netizens are just elated about it.

Joy of getting inoculated

The 55-second video showed Gurdeep Pandher grooving to the beats of the dhol on a frozen lake in Canada's Yukon. While sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote an inspiring message for netizens. Take a look at the video:

Gurdeep's dance video has grabbed the attention of netizens and it has got over 690K views. People took to the comments section to appreciate his dance. One user wrote, "Thank you for bringing joy and hope with your dancing! From the wilds of western New York, I send gratitude. Another individual commented, "Everything about this is beautiful! Hope you are feeling well after 2. Thank you for your joy from Cape Cod, Massachusetts." Another person wrote, "I love your pure joy! I have to learn this kind of dance. I’m thinking if I did it right after waking up, there is NO WAY I could have a bad day. Thanks again for sharing your joyful dance."

This is not the only time Pandher posted such a video. He celebrated in a similar fashion when he got his first dose. Not to mention, netizens loved the video as well. It garnered almost 3 lakh views on Twitter. People took to the comments section to praise the dancing skills of the man.

