Canadian Singer Raffaela Accidentally Drugs Herself Sniffing Hallucinogenic Flowers; Watch

In a tale that is partly funny and partly concerning, singer-songwriter Raffaela Weyman unknowingly intoxicated herself by sniffing a giant flower from Angel’s Trumpet plant. The pendulous flowers, known as Brugmansia, are hallucinogenic and can lead to a state of euphoria.

However, she was unaware of the fact and unknowingly smelt the flower. Her experience has left the internet stunned.

" I hope you inhale my EP just as deeply as we inhaled the delicious smell of this flower," Weyman wrote.

After-effects of smelling the flower

Describing what happened to her in the aftermath of smelling the intoxicating yellow-hued flower, the Toronto-based musician wrote that she felt 'really weird.' It was not only her who had smelt the flower but also her friend, and both of them had to return home.

In addendum, Weyman also said that the flower induced sleep paralysis, that is, the feeling of being conscious but unable to move. The young musician also reckoned that she got the 'craziest hallucinations.' “It’s highly poisonous and causes hallucinations and zombie-like trances SOOOO stick to inhaling my music, not a random flower you find on the street,” she wrote.

Her post has created a stir on the internet and has garnered over 900 likes. In addition, it has also left many people amused with several terming it as a 'crazy story.'

“LOOOL omg glad y’all are ok! no zombie dreams, only dreams of Tomm,” commented one user. “This flower story is bonkers hahah,” added a second person. “You learn something new every day,” joked a third user.

While Angel's Trumpet flower is used to make several significant drugs, it also poses equal risks. According to The Guardian, "the hallucinogenic wildflower known as Angel's Trumpet, which is becoming increasingly common in the UK, has been linked to several deaths in America." There have been severe warnings issued for people against eating them.

Image: songsbyralph/Twitter

