'Can't Believe My Eyes': Florida Woman Claims She Spotted 'baby Dinosaur' In Yard, Watch

A woman in Florida had a strange creature running through her yard in the middle of the night. Terrified homeowner Christina Ryan has claimed that her security camera captured a baby dinosaur running across her yard. She said that the black and white video shows a creature on two legs running past her home in Palm Coast. The video of the incident leaves the netizens baffled and they took to comments section to share their reaction.

"Baby dinosaur" in Florida

Ryan told local channel Fox 35 News that any animal walking at 3:40 am would not walk the way the creature was walking. She said that she has perhaps watched Jurassic park but she thinks that the animal looks like a raptor or small dinosaur. She further said whosoever watches the video believes the creature to be a baby dinosaur. She joked that some people say it was a large bird but it cannot be a bird as it had front legs. See the video here:

Is it a velociraptor? A wild turkey? a woman reports seeing a 'baby dinosaur' run across her yard in Florida ðŸ¦– pic.twitter.com/lyZHiO3v7k — Scott (@scott180142) April 18, 2021

The video of the creature has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "Dinosaur in Florida, I can't believe my eyes." It’s possible since birds are dinosaurs and there are some pretty big birds in Florida. Another individual wrote, "Not it might be an actual dinosaur on the loose in Florida like Bruh what." Check out some netizens reactions.

Dinosaur in Florida, I can't believe my eyes. pic.twitter.com/bLMd4BEa2w — CryptoMillions (@musk_king) April 18, 2021

It’s possible since birds are dinosaurs and there are some pretty big birds in Florida. — Joseph Fernandez (@TheBigBlueBox79) April 20, 2021

There's apparently dinosaurs in Florida, very cool — Ferro (@Ferrosaur) April 22, 2021

I fed them this morning so all is well down here ðŸ¤£ — ÊŽÇlÉ¥sÉ (@fedsrwatching) April 20, 2021

Great actually thanks for asking...how’s life with the dinosaurs in Florida? — Kyle Pitts To Dallas (@iamnot_p) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, an Arctic walrus was spotted on the Atlantic coast of Ireland for the first time since 2004. It was seen by a five-year-old girl who was walking with her father Alan Houlihan. The walrus was seen on March 14 resting on a rock on Valentia Island off Ireland's southwest coast in County Kerry. Experts believe that it may have drifted from its home during a nap.

IWDG confirmed a Walrus sighting from Valentia. Co. Kerry earlier today. We would like to thank Alan Houlihan Who reported this sighting to us today March 14th 2021 from west of Knightstown, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry. pic.twitter.com/YxawS9Q4z2 — Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) March 14, 2021

(Image Credits: PH_TOWNCRIER/Twitter)