Video Of Hispanic Man’s Death In Custody Surfaces, Tucson Police Chief Offers Resignation

Amid the worldwide social unrest and protests for Black Lives against the racial injustice, prejudice, and police brutality that leads to custodial deaths, another disturbing footage of a Hispanic man’s demise while in police custody in April has emerged. On April 21, the Police department of Tucson restrained Carlos Ingram-Lopez, 27, and pinned him to the ground for 12 minutes. The incident occurred after 911 was called to report a domestic disturbance.

In the video, Carlos could be seen "asking for water, for help, for his nana” as the three officers involved violated the department’s protocol that led to Carlos's death, which has sparked fresh nationwide outrage. While authorities concluded “no blows, strikes, chokeholds, knee to the neck, chemical or electronic weapons were used”, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a live streamlined conference, “In this video, we see a person who is clearly distressed.” He added, saying, “Now we must center the conversation to police accountability and transparency. When officers do not perform as trained, they need to be held accountable.” While the Tucson mayor was “outraged” at the incident, Tucson, Arizona, police chief on June 24 offered his resignation.

Chief of Police, Chris Magnus, offered his resignation during a news conference streamed online, as he said, “I can’t say enough, this is a terrible tragedy”. Agreeing, Carlos' death was a result of excessive force by the officers who handcuffed him and placed him face-down, Magnus acknowledged the department’s failure in not only carrying out duty appropriately but also failing to disclose the death in a timely manner.

As per a news agency report, Ingram-Lopez forced on the ground with a blanket over his head when he stopped breathing. Carlos had died due to suffocation and cardiac arrest, as per the medical examiner’s office report. Further, the Tucson Police has been accused of “careless” handling of the case. While the criminal investigation into Ingram-Lopez's death was sent to the county attorney's office, it is yet to be determined whether criminal charges would be filed against the officers, according to local reports.

The officers restrained Mr. Ingram-Lopez in a prone position for about 12 minutes. Mr. Ingram-Lopez went into cardiac arrest and, despite the officers' attempts to revive him, was declared deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel. — remarks by Magnus at the news conference

According to the body-camera footage released, the police had arrested Carlos Lopez in the garage on April 21 around 1 a.m following a 911 distress call. As officers restrained Carlos against the ground, people in the footage can be heard screaming. Carlos can be heard saying, “OK, please, please,” as officers ordered him to get on the ground and not move. Also, the man could be heard crying and apologizing as he said, “I just want some water,” in the 25-minute video. Minutes later, Carlos can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.” Presumably, dead at the time, the officers can be seen placing yellow blankets on Ingram-Lopez’s naked body. “You’re going to get shocked dude, you’re going to get zapped,” an officer is heard saying in the clip.

According to a local US media outlet report, an internal investigation found that the Tucson police did "multiple policy violations" and "failed to handle the incident consistent with their training." The officers involved were white, who Magnus identified as Officers Jackson and Rutledge — had no prior complaints, however, the third, identified as Officer Starbuck, had a case of an improper search of a prisoner against him registered. Further, Magnus revoked officers’ peace certification with the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

