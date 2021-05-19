'Can’t Win All’: Old Video Shows How People Checked Emails On The Move In 1984

An old footage of a British man onboard a Japanese train checking his emails back in the year 1984 has unravelled how far in the times and technological advancements the human civilization has progressed. The grainy sepia footage, which is now viral on Twitter, portrays the myriad of efforts the older generations had to put to avail the benefits of technology. In the 2 minutes 20-second clip, a British presenter is seen fiddling his way with the TRS-80 Model 100 computer, first introduced in Japan in 1983. He uses large machines, a modem to the olden era telephone, small detachable keyboard balancing on his computer to type in order to send one “email” message. “How to check your email in 1984,” the caption to the footage read. The clip was originally shared by Canadian TV news anchor Jon Erlichman and is now viral.

Using his state-of-the-art modem, Presenter Tony Bastable uses his retro giant computer on his lap with the acoustic modem which he uses to his olden days' big phone to slot into to establish the connection. However, a hurdle stands right there as the internal connection fails to establish on the locomotive. “You can’t win them all,” Bastable laments. He then says, “For the businessman on the move, one of the most significant developments over the last couple of years or so has been in the introduction of pieces of kit like this — the truly portable computer.”

A Tandy Model 100. Was fairly extraordinary at the time.



So he calls out the # to the receiving modem and his ID looked like 999. All that was left was a 10-digit number, the mathematical possibilities of which could have ~fit into a single int, rifled thru @ what? 150 baud? 😂 — 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜 𝙾𝚕𝚒𝚟𝚎 (@ChrisEOlive) May 16, 2021

Beautiful! How far we have come and how much most people take modern comforts for granted. — Monica Sahu (@monica25101990) May 16, 2021

I totally agree. It is impressive how fast everything improved to have what we know today. Right? — David Rowley (@DavidRowley_IT) May 17, 2021

All that hassle LOL Why didn't he just hire a messaging service? Clearly he could afford it with that equipment. — Jen Gomes 🇨🇦 (@JennieSays_) May 16, 2021

Makes me remember the Telex 🤣🤣🤣I use it in my office of foreign affairs between 1974/1980 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — ᗰᗩᑕ ᗯᖇᗩᑭ (@WrapMac) May 17, 2021

The palaeolithic period of the computer age. 😂 — Eugen P. @🏡 😷 (@eupu_1963) May 16, 2021

But at least the inbox was empty... — Matt Ballantine (@ballantine70) May 16, 2021

The rotary dial made me snort. #memories — Tom Collins (@iproduceresultz) May 16, 2021

Shortly into the clip, the presenter is seen on the floor of what he calls an “honourable Japanese hotel room” fidgeting with large machines, once again. He stuffs the gigantic modem into the computer, dials the number for London, a separate digit for the computer, until the dial tones beep. Then using a TCP/IP model developed in 1983 and a small keyboard, Bastable punches in his details. “'You can work it anywhere, whether in train seat or aircraft seat,” Bastable said in the video. “Here, I can do a bit of programming and work out my daily schedule, I can look at a file I might have been preparing for a company report, I can keep up to date with my address list, do all sorts of things,” he continues.

No 'World Wide Web' or internet

Interestingly, in 1984, while the presenter is still aware to keep his account number and passcode confidential as he hides the screen from the audience, his keyboard is widely visible as he punches in the details. This also stunned viewers as they pointed out how cyber smart the people in present times have become. The presenter is not using the internet, as the World Wide Web was officially invented in 1989. At the time, Bastable said that “information technology is really about the convergence of computers with telecommunications.”

