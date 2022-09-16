The content creators on the internet always come up with interesting experiments but no denying that these are always entertaining to watch. One such experiment was by a content creator who showed how one can bake cookies amid the high temperature in Arizona, US, by keeping the dough inside a car for five hours.

The viral video opens up to show the content creator Matt Peterson carrying a tray of cookie dough and saying "It’s 110 degrees today in Arizona so I’m going to see if I can bake these cookies inside of my car". The person then enters the car, and to highlight the hot conditions, shared how he was already sweating within 15 seconds. He keeps the tray on the car dashboard to see he can 'cook' them. Five hours later, he comes back to his car to collect the tray, and expresses delight at the cookies appearing baked.

He then offers it to another person, who was convinced that it was baked and tasted delicious. Sharing the video, Peterson wrote, "Arizona.. where your car doubles as an oven! No really.. today I baked chocolate chip cookies inside of my car".

Netizens call it 'Sun-dried cookies'

The viral video has reached 3.8 million views since the post earlier this month. The video has left people amazed online as it gained traction on the internet. Many netizens expressed their comments below the video. A user wrote, "See?! They are good! Thank you for also doing this". Several users complained about the heat. "It was 111 on the dash in So-Cal last Wednesday," a person wrote. "It's 110 degrees and I can't have a vacation," remarked a netizen.