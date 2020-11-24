'Car Is Replaceable': Texas YouTuber Crashes His Father’s $3.4 Mn One-of-a-kind Pagani

A 17-year-old Texas based YouTuber named Gage Gillean crashed his father’s $3.4 million one of a kind Pagani. The YouTuber then took to his official YouTube channel and shared a video describing the entire incident. A Twitter user named ‘@Foxy_Charmz’, shared images of the destroyed car of her Twitter handle and netizens could not be more shocked. In the caption she wrote, “17-yr old YouTuber from Texas, Gage Gillean, totalled his billionaire father's $3.4mil one-of-a-kind #Pagani #Huayra #Roadster and then took to Instagram to say "Sh*t happens"...”.

Read: Bhuvan Bam Says "This Is For You Covid" As He Shares The News Of His Recovery On IG

17-yr old YouTuber from Texas, Gage Gillean, totalled his billionaire father's $3.4mil one-of-a-kind #Pagani #Huayra #Roadster and then took to Instagram to say "Sh*t happens"...



Apparently while driving, he felt the back right tyre go out and he lost control of the car. pic.twitter.com/KbF2hMhAVU — Farzana Charmz (@Foxy_Charmz) November 20, 2020

YouTuber crashes a Pagani

According to the reports by The Daily Mail, Gage is the son of Tim Gillean, who is the founder of Dallas-based private equity firm Cross Equities and he owns an entire fleet of high-end vehicles. Gage suffered minor injuries during the crash He also posted an Instagram story, in which he wrote, “S**t happens. Thanking God for a second chance at life. Crash could've left us with worse injuries or even death”.

Read: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Owner Accuses YouTuber Who Made Him Famous Of Misappropriation Of Funds

In his Youtube video, Gage mentioned that he had noticed a low tire pressure warning on the car after taking it out for a drive with his friend Zach Walker. He said, "I lost control. We hit the curb, we caught air, we went off the ground and flew into the tree. The doors flew off when we hit the tree. It was honestly the scariest thing of my life". He further talked about his father's reaction as he said, "Obviously he's mad upset. But I couldn't really control anything. A car is replaceable, I'm not replaceable".

Read: 'The Idea Is Fire': YouTuber Sets Car Worth Rs 2 Crore Ablaze In Protest Against Mercedes

Also Read: Mr Beast's Most Expensive YouTube Video Says A Lot About His Net Worth

(Image Credits: Twitter/Foxy_Charmz)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.