Cardi B's Unusual Egg-cracking Technique Leaves Netizens 'disturbed' & 'impressed'; WATCH

American rapper-songwriter Cardi B is known for her online shenanigans which often land her on the list of trending topics online. However, this time, the artist has caught the attention of the masses in a truly unusual manner after she posted a video of her making a hair mask out of natural ingredients.

As per the tweets on the micro-blogging site, netizens are left perplexed over the artist's bizarre technique of breaking an egg.

Cardi B's unusual way of breaking an egg

The 29-year-old singer took to her Instagram to upload a series of videos on her pinned stories to share the natural hair masks she uses to maintain her hair. The recipe for the hair mask included a banana, avocado, honey, and egg. As seen in the video, the rapper crushes the egg in her hand instead of breaking it in half. She can also be heard saying, ''Guys wish me luck cracking this egg'' in the video before cracking the egg. This unusual technique caught the attention of the netizens who took to Twitter to talk about it.

Netizens' reaction to Cardi B's egg-cracking technique

The reactions on the micro-blogging site ranged from perplexed to impressed as netizens expressed how they felt watching Cardi B break the egg in a bizarre manner. Some also compared the technique to squeezing a lemon with one hand. One user hilariously called her a 'serial killer' as they wrote, ''Cardi is a serial killer. Why she crack this egg like this?'' while another wrote, ''I was watching cardi b’s story on her hair mask just because i was curious and i am so disturbed by the way she cracked that egg''.

However, a majority of users appeared impressed by her skills as the artist managed to crack the egg without getting any piece of shell in the bowl considering her long nails. One user wrote, ''how did you crack an egg without any shell coming off and into your food like that takes a lot of skill'' while another tweeted, ''There’s no way I could do that without getting egg shell in there even using two hands and I have no nails''.

