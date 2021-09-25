Cat Adopts Its Human In This Viral Video, Netizens Love Every Second Of It; Watch

Cats are fascinating creatures since they are curious and their antics capture our attention. Every day, a large number of cat videos circulate on the internet. In a recent video, a cat is seen choosing its human proving the phrase, "a human doesn’t choose a cat, the cat chooses them," to be true.

The video was shared on Instagram by Heaven on Earth, which is an NGO. It often shares videos featuring cats. The caption of the video reads, "This is how you adopt your hooman[sic]." A cat and a man standing in front of each other at the beginning of the video. The cat seems excited to see the man and starts meowing. It quickly goes on the shoulder of the man, choosing him as the owner.

Netizens couldn't get enough of the cat

The video was shared around 13 hours ago and has received more than a thousand likes. It also invited a number of comments from the people. While one Instagram user wrote, "That’s how my Boomer got me to adopt him and his brother. Lots of love and kisses he gave me . How could I say no," another commented, "Does he work there or did he adopt that precious baby?"

Another user commented, "Where was this cat found!? I might have his sister! We found her in Glendora recently, same color pattern, same age, same bent tail at the end![sic]."

(Image: @perrys_place_la/Instagram)