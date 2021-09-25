Last Updated:

Cat Adopts Its Human In This Viral Video, Netizens Love Every Second Of It; Watch

In the viral video, the cat seems excited to see the man and starts meowing. It quickly goes on the shoulder of the man, choosing him as the owner.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
cat

Image: Instagram/@perrys_place_la


Cats are fascinating creatures since they are curious and their antics capture our attention. Every day, a large number of cat videos circulate on the internet. In a recent video, a cat is seen choosing its human proving the phrase, "a human doesn’t choose a cat, the cat chooses them," to be true.

The video was shared on Instagram by Heaven on Earth, which is an NGO. It often shares videos featuring cats. The caption of the video reads, "This is how you adopt your hooman[sic]." A cat and a man standing in front of each other at the beginning of the video. The cat seems excited to see the man and starts meowing. It quickly goes on the shoulder of the man, choosing him as the owner.

Netizens couldn't get enough of the cat

The video was shared around 13 hours ago and has received more than a thousand likes. It also invited a number of comments from the people. While one Instagram user wrote, "That’s how my Boomer got me to adopt him and his brother. Lots of love and kisses he gave me . How could I say no," another commented, "Does he work there or did he adopt that precious baby?"

READ | Cat falls from upper deck of football stadium, fans use US flag to rescue; watch video

Another user commented, "Where was this cat found!? I might have his sister! We found her in Glendora recently, same color pattern, same age, same bent tail at the end![sic]."

READ | 'Don't you dare touch him': Video of cat protecting dog goes viral; watch

Other recent cat videos

In another video featuring a cat, a little boy appears to have a loaf of bread. He suddenly discovers a cat sitting next to the piece of food he is eating. The small boy then gives the brown and white cat a part of his share. The fluffy cat then sniffs the meal before eating it. Watch:

READ | Kiara Advani's 'Smelly Cat' reel with her 'play date' leaves fans in awe; watch

In a different video shared on Reddit, a baby stands behind a cat with a blanket in his hand. The child appeared to be in a playful mood when he approached the cat. As the video progressed, the thrilled child placed the blanket on top of it and waited for the cat's reaction. He gently moves away from the scene as he notices the cat does not react to his activities.

READ | Viral video of adorable little boy sharing food with cat will make your day

(Image: @perrys_place_la/Instagram)

READ | Missing pet cat 'Alfie' returns home after 12 years for 'comfortable retirement'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: cat, Cute cat, cat viral videos
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND