Cat Fakes Sleep To Avoid Bathing, Netizens Call It 'oscar-winning Performance': Watch

While cats are reputed to show sly behaviour, one feline left the internet flabbergasted with its “oscar-winning performance”. Chase, a striped cat created a stir on Instagram after a video of it faking sleep to avoid bath surfaced. “He thinks he’s slick,” wrote pet owners Kareem and Fifi while posting the less than a minute clip.

The video clip starts by showing Chase sleeping in a bed. As the video progresses, a woman could be heard saying that the cat was actually not sleeping but pretending to be in slumber. To prove her point, she then points the camera to Chase’s tail, which could be seen moving. At the end of the video, the woman finally tries to “wake” the cat up but is attacked by the seemingly annoying feline.

'Oscar goes too'

Since shared, the video clip has left the internet amused amassing over 85 and a half thousand likes. “I want to bring chase home with me,” wrote a user. “I mean... cats don’t usually need baths…,” added another. Meanwhile, a third joked,” And the Oscar goes toooooo.”

This comes as another cat named Truffles is now helping children feel comfortable wearing glasses by donning a pair herself. The cat wears different glasses and sunglasses to encourage children to wear their own. Truffles owner Danielle Crull told the Daily Mail that cat wears spectacles with patches on to help the children feel comfortable about wearing them.

The owner of the cat said that when children don't wear glasses in the shop, Truffles asks them to wear the glasses. The children after seeing Truffles wear the glasses also start wearing the glasses. The owner has trained Truffles to wear 20 different pairs of glasses without lenses, an eye patch and a pair of sunglasses with lenses.

(Image Credits: Dontstopmeowing/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.