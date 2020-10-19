Cat geoglyph found etched into desert among Nazca Lines in Peru

A 37 metre long geoglyph of a cat has appeared in the Southern part of Peru. As per Guardian, archaeologists discovered the feline geoglyph which dates between 200 -100 BC discovery while work was carried out on public view point. A UNESCO world heritage site since 1994, the Nazca Lines is made up of various zoomorphic images that were created by removing soil to reveal contrasting material below.

“The figure was scarcely visible and was about to disappear because it’s situated on quite a steep slope that’s prone to the effects of natural erosion. Over the past week, the geoglyph was cleaned and conserved, and shows a feline figure in profile, with its head facing the front," Peru’s culture ministry said in a statement this week.

Meow! Huge, new reclining cat geoglyph recognized on Peru's Nazca Pampas after recent site refurbishment. (Andina) https://t.co/fOLMUZrHCY pic.twitter.com/eg2fO4SqmD — Steven Ashley (@steveashleyplus) October 17, 2020

Read: Peru Vs Brazil Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup Qualifiers Live

Read: Peru Starts Reopening Archaeological Sites

'Still finding new figures'

The ministry also revealed that the cat was 37 metres long, with well-defined lines that varied in width between 30cm and 40cm, Also, it gave details about the rocks adding that they lie 250 miles south of Peruvian capital Lima. It covers up about 450 sq km of Peru’s arid coastal plain. Speaking about the discovery, Johny Isla, Peru’s chief archaeologist for the lines reportedly said that they were still finding new figures. He also revealed that between 80 and 100 new figures had emerged over recent years in the Nazca and Palpa valleys, all of which predated the Nazca culture (AD200-700). “These are smaller in size, drawn on to hillsides, and clearly belong to an earlier tradition,” he was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

Read: Peru Starts Reopening Archaeological Sites

Read: Neymar Overtakes Ronaldo To Become Brazil's Second-highest Scorer After Hat-trick Vs Peru

Image: AP/Jhony Islas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.