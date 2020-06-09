'Welcome Cat': UK House Of Lords Panel Welcoming Furry Citizen To Its Debate Is Paw-some

It is not a rare sight for pets to crave attention from their owners even when the latter is in the midst of an important office meeting during their work from home schedule. Recently, several videos of cats 'videobombing' their owners during an online office meeting have been going viral on social media. The most recent high profile such meeting to be interrupted by a furry was one of a committee of the House Of Lords in the UK.

Sally Jones' cat interrupted her House Of Lords Committee meeting

The video which has been going viral on social media sees trade policy expert Sally Jones speaking to the EU Services Sub-Committee during the House Of Lords Committee meeting over a Zoom call. But the House Of Lords Committee meeting is suddenly interrupted her cat which bombarded itself into the frame and jumped into Sally's lap. Sally Jones could be seen further obliging her cat with a comforting facial rub along with a little cuddling and tossing while speaking during the House Of Lords Committee meeting.

Not to forget, the incident also left the other members of the meeting in splits. In the video, Sally acknowledges and apologises for her cat which has managed to open the door. Take a look at the cat video wherein it goes on to interrupt the House of Lords meeting.

How to handle an unexpected intruder like a pro, in the middle of giving evidence to a @UKHouseofLords select committee.https://t.co/hP97mQHTOT pic.twitter.com/s3mGiz50Ve — Matt Korris (@MattKorris) June 4, 2020

The other members of the committee went on to greet Sally Jones' cat

While Sally apologized to the other members of the House of Lords meeting as she tells them that her cat has somehow managed to open her kitchen door and is trying to get inside her lap, the pet was welcomed wholeheartedly by the other members of the committee, namely Lord Cavendish and Baron Cavendish of Furness, who also went on to greet the cat.

Some of the netizens also had endearing reactions to the viral video. One of the users said how she has also been interrupted by her cat in her Zoom meetings and that it is better to let them come in instead of trying to push them out forcibly. One of the users also appreciated Sally's multitasking skills of handling both her cat as well as the House of Lords committee meetings effectively. Take a look at some of the reactions of the netizens.

brilliant, my own Jeeves has appeared in many Zoom, Teams, Skype etc meetings and webinars (and live TV). It's just easier to give in, than to try to keep them out! Cats are *very* determined;). — C Leston-Bandeira (@estrangeirada) June 4, 2020

What’s fabulous is this professional, knowledgable lady continues to construct a coherent argument while petting her cat. And doesn’t miss a beat #multitasking #salut — MeF (@OriginalWW) June 4, 2020

