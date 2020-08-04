Cat Detained For 'smuggling Drugs' Escapes High-security Prison In Sri Lanka

According to media reports on August 1, jail intelligence officials of Sri Lanka detained a cat allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and sim cards. The cat was arrested at Sri Lanka’s main high-security Welikada Prison. A police official reportedly said that nearly two grams of heroin, two SIM cards, and a memory chip were found in a small plastic bag tied around the cat's neck.

However, in a new development, the cat escaped on August 2 from the prison room where it was kept. There was no immediate comment by officials, according to Sri Lankan media. Last week, according to international media reports, Sri Lankan officials also seized a drug trafficking eagle, who reportedly belongs to underworld leader Angoda Lokka. The eagle was taken under custody by the Western Province Intelligence Unit of Sri Lanka Police in Meegoda.

Two suspects were arrested by police from a farm where the eagle and an air rifle were found. Police officials are suspecting that the drug traffickers who trained the cat are part of the same cartel that was caught using an eagle to smuggle drugs in a suburb of Colombo. The mastermind behind these drugs smuggling Lokka died while hiding from the authorities in early July, according to local media.

Sri Lanka's Drug Problem

The Sri Lankan authorities on April 2 said the navy reportedly seized $65 million worth of crystal methamphetamine and ketamine in the country’s biggest drug bust. According to international media reports, the authorities raided a flagless vessel in the country’s southern waters after receiving a tip-off. The Sri Lankan navy arrested nine Pakistani men, who were suspected of smuggling drugs. Sri Lanka is in a bid to eradicate drug problems supplied via Indian ocean, In the month of June Sri Lanka’s president had ordered the executions of four drug offenders who will be hanged in prison soon, amid alarm over drug-related crimes in this Indian Ocean island nation.

