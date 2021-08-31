Cat Squeezes Under The Door In Tiniest Of Spaces Leaves Netizens Puzzled; Watch

In the era of the Internet where anything goes viral instantly, cats and dogs are ruling the world of social media. Their videos attract a huge number of people, who watch them with a sense of excitement. A lot of videos has gone viral featuring these adorable animals and the list becomes a bit bigger with another addition. A clip of a cat is doing rounds on the Internet.

The video was shared on Reddit by a user named r/catsareliquid with the caption, "I truly believe there should be 5 states of matter: liquid, solid, gas, plasma and cat." The video begins with the cat extending its paws through a small opening beneath a door and then finally squeezes and comes out beneath the door.

Netizens loved the cat

The video has received more than 7,800 upvotes since it was shared one day ago. People have also left a lot of comments on the share. One Reddit user wrote, "Holy hell that cat ended up being a lot bigger than I expected!". "Where did all that kitty come from?" commented another. Another person commented, "It's called a transverse material and cats are classified as such."

Viral videos of cats

Keeping with the trend alive, another video clip of a cat and her kitten went viral, bringing smiles to the cheeks of social media users. A cat is seen encouraging her kitten to climb the stairs in the short video clip. The kitten appears to be afraid of climbing the stairs in the video, but with the assistance of her mother, she eventually made her way to the top floor. It has received over 1,02,000 views and hundreds of likes and retweets since it was shared.

Mommy helping her kitten to climb the stairs.. pic.twitter.com/1cCPWTNhXp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 25, 2021

Another video went viral on Twitter, this time showing a pet outwitting its owner. A dog sneaked into the kitchen to consume the food in the short video clip. A black dog was seen standing on its hind legs and moving a chair deftly to reach the kitchen's slab where food was kept in a pan in the 15-second clip. The entire encounter was purportedly captured on video by the dog's owner and shared on Twitter.

Image: Reddit