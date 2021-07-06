Cat Supervises Human Working On Laptop, Refuses To Be Petted; Watch Video

In a hilarious video released on Reddit, a Cat is seen making constant efforts to make his owner concentrate on his work. This tiny feline’s discipline and motivation are all that we need to run through the week. The clip is leaving many netizens laughing out loud.

The video was shared on Reddit with an amusing caption, “Work human, you gotta pay for my food.” In the six seconds lengthy video, the cat is seen sitting next to its human while she tries to work on their laptop computer. In the former part of the video, the particular person is seen lifting her hand to pet the cat. However, the kitty doesn’t appear to be within the disposition for any distractions. With its paw, the cat blocks its human’s hand and pushes it again and again on the laptop. The message is pretty obvious – continue working, it’s not yet time for a break.

Shared a day ago on Reddit’s ‘r/aww’ subreddit, the video has collected over 7.1k views and 98% upvotes, and about 50 comments adoring the kitty’s sense of responsibility. “Such a responsible cat, sweet,” commented a Reddit person.

Some users also shared their experiences with their pets in the comment section. “My cats do the opposite: ‘Stop that useless work and pet me!’ I am a good owner so I obey,” wrote one user. “Mine will attempt to push my computer off the table and then demand pets. She may be a jerk but she is my jerk,” wrote another.

‘Framing our best Picture’

The ‘r/aww’ page on Reddit has numerous hilarious kitty videos. If you scroll through the page, you see another funny post where the kitty is seen sitting in front of its framed picture. The photo posted with the caption ‘framing our best picture’ is rather funny due to the comical expression of the cat. Uploaded about 5 days ago the post garnered about 116k views and over 600 comments.

(Input: Reddit)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.