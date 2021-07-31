Cat Testing Dog's Patience In A Viral Video Shows Friendly Banter Between The Two, Watch

Cats and dogs could not stand with each other together, however, the video will contradict your belief. A viral video on the internet will show you how a cat is testing dog's patience. The short clip, originally posted on Reddit, shows that the cat is trying its best to instigate the dog. The dog is sitting comfortably, but the cat is trying to trouble it. The caption on the post says, "Curious cat: alright so what if my paw is here." The cat uses its paws to play with the dog's ears, but the dog tried its best not to get bothered in return. Take a look at the video:

Netizens reacted to the video

The video has garnered over 58,000 upvotes with more than 600 comments in just one day. Netizens loved the sweet video of cat & dog and posted several reactions in the comment sections. A user commented, "see what I'm doing to this bone? That's you if you don't cut your shit". While another user said, "That part killed me lol". A third user wrote, This Cat was doing her Ph.D. research on dog's behavior and their sensitivity to cat's touch". A fourth user commented, That is one very patient husky, Agreed but to be fair it's also a very gentle cat. They both seem friendly".

Another video of the cat and dog relationship went viral

The viral video depicted a beautiful interspecies relationship, shared by a dog and a cat, and how they are comfortable in each other's company. These two are called neighborhood buddies, as they are good friends with each other. Even, the caption of the viral post called them, "Neighborhood Besties." Take a look at the video:

The video has gained more than 1700 likes, and several comments with 10 hours of sharing Some comments by the users commented that it was a cute moment that got captured on camera, another user wrote, “So cute, besties for sure, so cute, ❤️👏👏😂😊😊”, while another wrote that he cried while after watching this. The video is touching, indeed, and has captured the moments beautifully.

(IMAGE: R/AWW/REDDIT)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.