Cat Waits For Its Owner On Door Every Night, Netizens Relate To It Calling It 'so True'

There could be many adorable videos of cats and dogs showcasing love and affection with their humans but nothing could be more adorable than watching your pet waiting for you desperately near the door while you return from work. However, a video of a cat waiting for its owner on the doorstep is amazingly adorable. It has been shared on the Instagram page named Bloire and has over 9,000 followers on it.

The viral video opens up to show a woman whose cat can be seen in the video and how the little creature waits for her every single night when she comes back home. Sharing the video on Instagram, Bloire wrote, "A little reminder that cats love us very much and we need to treat them right".

Earlier, a video of a mother cat bringing her kittens to her owner to help take care of them went viral. In the video, the cute cat mother cat was seen hopping up on a bed and approaching the human while holding one of its kittens in the mouth. Though she was missing her rear right leg, she has little problem getting around. From there, she puts the kitten with its siblings in a soft blanket fort built for her by her owner. Happy with all her kittens together, she then throws herself down and begins to nurse. The video was shared on Reddit and garnered around 108,000 upvotes.

Netizens say 'So true!'

The viral video has garnered around 724K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also grabbed the attention of many and prompted many to express their views, "So true! I get an earful (of a very particular meow) anytime I'm gone longer than it takes to take the trash out", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "aawwww reminds me of a cat I had in the past. Always at the door or window waiting on me and them big ole eyes.". The third user expressed, "I have windows on my front door and my cats are always watching me through the bottom window when I come home from work".

Image: Instagram/@bloire.latelier