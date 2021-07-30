Cat Watches Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics Competition, Refuses To Let Gymnast Fall; WATCH

Even animals can be fascinated by the games, as demonstrated in a video of a curious cat watching one of the sport events on television. Video of a tabby cat completely engrossed in the television during a gymnastics event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has gone viral on the internet. The cat's eyes are fixed on gymnasts on the horizontal bar in a 54-second video. While another competitor appears on the screen, the cat tries to touch a gymnast performing on uneven bars through the television screen. Take a look at the video here:

cats watching gymnastics is my new favorite

(teenybellinitheprettypittie IG) pic.twitter.com/aZjQBoqJBB — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 28, 2021

Netizens' Reaction

Since being shared on Twitter by @humorandanimals, the video has managed to garner over 8 million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Awwww helping the gymnast 🤸‍♀️! pic.twitter.com/2t6WvPAsbL — Barbara Donato (@BarbaraDonato17) July 28, 2021

A user expressed using a gif. They wrote, "Aww helping the gymnast." Another user commented, "Kitty is just trying to help...giving gymnasts a little nudge to help them spin all the way around the bars. And helping as a spotter for balance beam. What a wonderful kitty."

Kitty is just trying to help...giving gymnasts a little nudge to help them spin all the way around the bars. And helping as a spotter for balance beam.

What a wonderful kitty. 😹😹 — Samantha Kingston 😷🇺🇸 (@SamanthaKings14) July 29, 2021

A user also went on to write, "looked like the cat was trying to hold her on the balance beam so she wouldn't fall." While one user wished the cat watching the Olympics should be an event by saying, "I'm thinking Cats Watching the Olympics should be a new Olympic event! They will probably get more viewers!" In another news, a verified user also commented saying, "OK. We need to watch gymnastics lol. Clearly, the Olympics is for the entire family."

