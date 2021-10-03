'Catch Me If You Can': Monkey Gives Tough Time To His Owner, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Users on social media can spend hours watching animal videos because those clips have an element of pure entertainment in them. The latest edition to the long list of entertaining animal videos has a snippet of a human chasing monkey in the bathroom. The funny video has tickled the laughing bones of netizens and will surely make you laugh too.

The video opens to show a monkey jumping inside a bathroom from wall to wall in a fast pace while the human standing there tries to catch the monkey. However, he couldn't succeed in stopping the primate, but the video doesn't end here. Interestingly, the most amusing part of the video is when the monkey comes and sits right in front of the man on a washbasin but quickly jumps to the next corner after the man rubs his head and plays a little sound game.

Sharing the monkey viral video on Instagram, the user captioned it as "Catch me if you can." The caption makes sense because, in the 30-second clip, the monkey is seen giving a tough challenge to his companion, which caused netizens to burst into laughter. Since the video went online, it has garnered humongous views and numerous comments. Users have dropped laughing emojis and some have conveyed their opinions in the comment section.

One Instagrammer said, "I want one." A second person's comment read, "This monkey brightens up my day." A third user jokingly said, "I think I pulled my hamstring" at the end of the video lol."

In a similar incident, a video surfaced on social media where a monkey was seen inside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The ape was seen jumping around on the table giving a good entertainment time to the passengers inside the port. The people present there were amused to see the monkey's antics.

Image: Instagram/@Adorablemonkey