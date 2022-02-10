Cats Attempt To Break Into A House Through Window Like 'burglars'; Watch Cute Video

Cats are intriguing creatures because they are inquisitive, curious and their shenanigans fascinate netizens. A great number of cat videos are shared on the internet every day. One such adorable video of ‘burglars’ cats and kittens has been surfaced on social media which went viral in no time. The video which has been uploaded in Reddit, shows the ‘cute’ attempts of the kittens who were trying to enter inside the house through a window.

At the beginning of the 23-second-long, it can be seen that a person who was recording the video was approaching a window. When the person opened the window, a bunch of little kittens was seen outside. As the video progressed, the kittens made several attempts to enter inside the house, by even climbing on the railing. But unfortunately, they could not enter as the window has been separated by a net sheet. One of the kittens was even seen to be climbing the net sheet with the help of cute little paws. With a tone of humour, the activities of the little cats have also been compared with the act of burglary as they were trying to break inside the house.

The video footage which was uploaded on the Reddit platform goes with the caption “Caught a group of burglars trying to break into the house”. Take a look at the viral video of cat:

Netizens' reactions to the amazing viral video of cat

Since the uploaded of the video on the platform, it has garnered more than 42.2k upvotes and various interesting comments. One of the Reddit users wrote, “You better let them in! OP will have to patch up that screen door if they wait any longer.” While, another user, “I think they are asking for your supervisor to report some complaints” and the third commented, “That’s purrglars for ya”. Further, several others have even comments about their own personal experience, like, “Had some kittens like that in my yard and they were climbing up the screen door to get inside and ripped it up. Also scared my grandmother leaving the house, with a bunch of kittens hanging off the screen door when she opened the main door.”

Another funny cat video

Furthermore, recently, another can video went viral in which a small furball was seen pleading like a person for pizza. The green-eyed black cat can be seen sitting erect on his hind legs with his front paws joined together at the start of the video, staring intently at the pizza. An individual seen dangling a piece of pizza over the cat. The cat was continually swinging its front paws up and down while licking its lips seems very similar to that of a person asking for food.

(Image: Reddit-R/Aww)