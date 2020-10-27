Cat's Reaction After Smelling Macaroni Leaves Internet In Splits, Netizens Say 'it's A No'

A cat named Pamcake smelt some macaroni and her reaction has become the reason for a laugh riot for the netizens. Uploaded on Twitter account ‘@PrimcessPamcake’, the tweet consists of two images of the cat, one that shows the cat trying to have the macaroni and the other one shows her reaction. According to the caption, the cat wanted to smell some ‘Mickey Rooney’, however, it didn’t turn out to be that great for her as the caption says, ‘it smealt bade’.

Pamcake does not like 'Mickey Rooney'

The first image shows the cat seriously observing the piece of macaroni that is hooked on a fork, placed very close to her. The second image is after the cat has smelt it and the expressions show that she did not like it much. Her eyes are wide open and so is her mouth. The feline seems to be terrified by the smell of macaroni and the fork has been moved away from her.

Sistor let me smeal her “Mickey Rooney”, , it smealt Bade pic.twitter.com/dre7brq7as — Pamcake ❤️ Thank You Richard ❤️ (@PrimcessPamcake) October 26, 2020

Uploaded on October 26, the image has left the netizens in splits. The tweet has managed to gather over 2.5K likes. Tweeples are also Retweeting the post with their own caption. "I'm glad there was a picture attached because this could have sounded so different with no context, Pam", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "It’s a no from Pamcake!". One person captioned the image as 'Silly Pamcake, that's not a Mickey Rooney'. Trying to relate to the post, a person wrote, "Monday morning madness has me howling at this. This is what happens when your cat wakes you up at an ungodly hour thinking its breakfast time".

mickey rooney https://t.co/fBapcwVtUB — sentient cotton ball (@brock_omabrama) October 26, 2020

second image radiate, A N G E R — duck / juno / bones / lup 🎃💀 (@islespiach) October 26, 2020

Chease pic.twitter.com/WEX6PbdqTw — Pamcake ❤️ Thank You Richard ❤️ (@PrimcessPamcake) October 26, 2020

face of the betrayed pamcake — убава мајмун (@kramperine) October 26, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@PrimcessPamcake)

