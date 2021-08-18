Caught On Camera: Delivery Guy Steals Customer's Food; Viral Video Shocks Internet

With the advancement of technology, people are now ordering food through various online delivery platforms. Since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, it has become a common affair for people to purchase food online. However, the recent video that is now going viral on social media platforms, has left netizens in a state of shock.

In the viral video, an Uber food delivery agent could be seen sitting on a roadside with his motorbike parked just beside him. As the video proceeds, the food delivery agent was recorded opening food packages one by one. Later, the cameraperson caught the delivery agent taking a generous amount of food from each packet with his bare hands.

Watch how a food delivery guy steals customer's food here:

Delivery guy takes a generous quantity from customer's food

At first, he took some noodles from the order and then opened a box of snacks, in which he took 5-6 pieces of it and then poured some gravy into his lunch box. The unsatisfied delivery book then looked at the parcel in order to add some more gravy into his tiffin box. In the end, he was seen repackaging the food using a stapler. The video of the whole incident which was shared on the YouTube channel Garden State Mix on August 8 has garnered over three lakh views and tonnes of comments criticising the delivery boy.

Netizens took a dig at the food delivery agent

"This is what happens to the cancelled orders. I think the guy was just enjoying a cancelled order," read the comment of a social media user. "Dude, he’s probably hungry it’s not good but damn help someone out instead of calling them out," read the comment of the second user. "Ya, I've always had fears this kind of thing happens. Maybe they should pay a living wage to their drivers aren't so poor they can't afford to eat...." read the comment of the third user.

However, this was not the first time when a food delivery boy was caught stealing food. In 2018, a middle-aged man wearing a red t-shirt, clearly a Zomato uniform, is seen carefully removing one container after the other, taking a considerable amount of bites from each one and sealing them again before putting them into the delivery bag.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)