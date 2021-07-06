CBSE's Two Board Exams Draws Hilarious Meme Fest On Social Media; See Pics

The announcement of two board exams for the CBSE academic batch 2021-2022 has generated a series of memes on Twitter. Undeniably, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way children attended school. The deadly infection has rendered educational institutions to remain shut for over two years now, leaving education boards to look for alternatives to conduct vital examinations.

Keeping an eye on the predictions of the third wave, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now made amendments in its examination procedures for the upcoming batch. For the academic batch 2021-22, there will be two board exams - Term-I and Term-II exams covering 50 per cent syllabus as taught to students in the said term. The exams will be supervised by external superintendents and will be held for a duration of 90 minutes.

As per reports, the board shall set the question papers and marking scheme in due time. The term-I exams will have MCQs including case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type questions, while, paper-II will have questions on different formats from the syllabus covered during classes.

‘Double Exam, Double Stress’

The news of two sets of exams generated a Twitter meme Fest as soon as official announcements were made. #CBSE started trending on the microblogging site. Some said that it a reason for ‘double stress,’ while some used screenshots from popular TV shows and movies to express their thoughts. Some went beyond normal and compared the board rules to the Delhi earthquake. Take a look at these viral memes:

#CBSE

Cancels boards for 2 grades

Conducts 2 boards for one grade. pic.twitter.com/HKikuE8xZF — Harsh Phoujadar (@HPhoujadar) July 5, 2021

#cbse thanks for 2 double examination and double stress... pic.twitter.com/SKVIAY2ahU — mi⁷ (@mydollkoo) July 5, 2021

Me (like any other student) planning to study from December for boards..

Le CBSE : Announced one of the 2 board exams In November- December. 🌚🙂#CBSE #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/jDGNX6E5i5 — Aastha Priya🇮🇳 (@AasthaPriya5) July 5, 2021

Previously in June, CBSE presented an evaluation preformat to the Supreme Court to evaluate Class 12 students. As per the criteria, the students’ would have been evaluated based on their performance over the last three years or that from Class 10 and the results were expected to be out by July 31.

