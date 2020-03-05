Celine Dion's Deadpan Look At Fan's Surprise Roadside Performance Creates A Meme-fest

Celine Dion recently encountered a fan in New York who surprised her with a rendition of her song I Surrender. Celine Dion’s expression to this super fan became a meme-worthy moment. Even though the incident has turned into a meme, Celine Dion had one of the most heart-melting reactions to this fan’s impromptu performance.

Celine Dion’s super fan surprises with I Surrender rendition

Celine Dion’s songs will never go out of style. The singer has several hits in her kitty and also boasts an impressive award collection. Apart from having won several awards, Celine Dion’s songs have some die-hard followers as well. Recently, the My Heart Will Go On singer got a surprise of a lifetime when a fan belted out one of her hits in front of her.

Also read | Celine Dion Weighs In On Iconic 'Titanic' Door Controversy

It all started when Celine Dion stepped out of the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. The moment the Grammy award-winner stepped out of the hotel to enter her car, all of her fans surrounded. When Celine Dion’s car was leaving a fan told her to roll down her window. Celine Dion gave in to the fan’s request.

But Celine Dion was not prepared for what came next. The fan named Freida Solomon starred in Celine Dion’s hit song I Surrender. The entire interaction between Celine Dion and her fan was captured by one of Freida’s friend. The singer listened to her fan’s entire I Surrender rendition. Once Freida was done with her performance, the lucky fan got a fist bump from the songstress herself and Celine Dion also flashed a dazzling smile at her.

Also read | Celine Dion: 'I Take What Is Good For Me', Lashes Out At Body Shamers

But more than this heart-melting incident Celine Dion’s expression is gaining major attention. The Ashes singer had a deadpan expression during the entire performance. This expression has given birth to several memes online. The expression is currently winning the internet. Take a look at the entire incident here.

Me Passing the person that was driving slowly in front of me. #Meme #celinedion pic.twitter.com/NO6TVzJ2CJ — Blue Monroe (@BlueMonroeYT) March 4, 2020

Why you don’t talk to me no more ?



ME: #CelineDion pic.twitter.com/rYXTCioKB2 — S A M U E L 🇬🇾🇺🇸 (@SAMMURAII_98) March 4, 2020

My face when little kids say “watch this” and do a little jump, spin, twirl. #CelineDion https://t.co/37PV1BKWFe — Destiny Nicole (@Imyourr_destiny) March 4, 2020

Also read | Celine Dion Wins Heart With Iconic Blue Necklace From 'Titanic' At Paris Fashion Week

Also read | Celine Dion Risked Wardrobe Malfunction In Paris

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.