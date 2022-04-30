While it is not easy to come to terms with the loss of a loved one, and funerals are generally marked with melancholia, there are several who prefer to make their last goodbyes a happy moment. In one such incident, a 92-year-old woman has laid down some rules for those attending her funeral after her demise.

From asking people not to cry too much to asking them to "better get drunk", the 92-year-old's funeral rules, made popular on social media, has left the internet in splits. Lillian Droniak, 92, in a video she posted on Instagram has laid down the rules for her funeral.

Lillian Droniak, aka Grandma Droniak, is known for her jovial personality on social media platforms and frequently posts hilarious videos to uplift people’s moods. Previously, she has shared insights into her life, dating advice, etc.

In her latest video, Droniak, who calls herself the 'CEO of all Grandmas', laid down three simple rules for the day her loed ones bid her a final adieu. Firstly, she said, "You can cry but don’t cry too much"; Secondly, "Don’t make a fool of yourself"; and thirdly she concluded, "And you better get drunk afterward. Take a shot for me".

In the video, Grandma Droniak also mentions that “Bertha is not invited”.

In a follow-up video, she explained that a woman named Bertha was a real person she cut out of her life many years ago and doesn’t want anything to do with.

While speaking to The Independent on Droniak’s behalf, her manager and grandson, Kevin, said that he encouraged his grandma to “tell her fans her funeral arrangements” since he found them to be “funny.” So, they sat down to note some of the arrangements “down in her Notes apps”.

As per Kevin, Droniak wanted her family to keep her funeral rules in mind.

“Just last year, she arranged her funeral plans just to make it easier for the family for when that day does come,” he told Independent. “She jokes a lot about death and doesn’t take it too seriously, since she knows everyone has to die one day,” he added.

'Bertha is cancelled', Netizens react

The video was shared on TikYok as well and garnered millions of views on both the platforms, Instagram and Tiktok. It has accumulated around 20 million views accompanied by several comments and likes. The video prompted people to put out their views. "Bertha you better stay away from our girl!", a user wrote. A second user commented, "Of course you are a celebrity and no Bertha can say anything to you anymore PERIODT (sic)". A third user wrote, "wow I love you so much (sic)".

