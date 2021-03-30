'Chand Ka Tukda': Man Breaks A Piece Of Moon For Love In TV Serial, Video Baffles Netizens

The over-the-top storyline and melodramatic reactions on Indian television soap operas have always garnered reaction from the people on social media. From the quirky scenes to some of the bizarre content shows, television shows often find their way into the meme world. Recently, a hilarious clip from the paranormal and mythical show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! that aired from October 2019 to November 2020 where the female protagonist threw a 'chand ka tukdaa' challenge. The rib-tickling video has become a hit among the fans who are unable to control their laughter.

Viral video from a TV show gets attention

The scene from the viral video features the emotionally driven actress who throws a challenge and declares that the man who gets her a piece of the Moon will be her husband. The 'Chand ka Tukda' challenge turned into a hilarious confrontation between the two men who tried everything beyond their capacity to get a piece out of the Moon for their lady love. What happened next came as a complete surprise as netizens asked logic and science behind the scene. One of the men aims at the Moon with some laser-like object, while the other one propels in his car towards the sky, like a rocket, and reaches near the Moon to break a part of it. Soon after one of the social media users shared the humourous clip on Instagram, it garnered more than 1.7 lakh views, leaving all in splits.

'Who watches this?'

Laughing their hearts out while watching the clip, fans were quick enough to leave their rib-tickling views beneath the video in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "I just lost my eyes." Another user asked about the kind of viewers who " watches this kind of shows?' that are making it popular. A third demanded to award this man a Noble Prize for his extra efforts to grab a piece of the Moon. Another echoed similar sentiments and shared his displeasure over such scripts getting approved to be aired on national television.

Similarly, another hilarious video from a television show went viral earlier where a clip from one of the prominent television shows depicting the 'accidental shaadi' scene has started surfacing on the Internet. The clip that shows a sindoor getting stuck to the sleeves of the male protagonist inadvertently falls on a woman’s hair, received comments from the netizens.

(Image credit: Instagram)

