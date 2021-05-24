'Charlie Bit My Finger' Gets Sold For Whopping $760,000 At NFT Auction

Charlie Bit My Finger is now officially owned by its highest bidder. The family that recorded the video of their sons sold the video to a bidder during the much talked about NFT auction. The video was sold to this highest bidder for $760,000. Charlie Bit My Finger is known as one of the first viral videos on YouTube and since then has been quite popular in pop culture.

Charlie Bit My Finger video gets sold for $760,000 as NFT

The boom of social media can be witnessed in several countries across the globe. Even though social media is widely used today in several sectors, in the 2000s this usage was limited quite limited amongst people and the awareness about it was also less. In 2007, a British family named Davies-Carr took to YouTube and shared a video of their two sons.

In the video, a toddler named Harry is holding his baby brother Charlie in his lap. Harry soon takes his finger and puts it in Charlie’s mouth. But unfortunately, Charlie bites Harry’s finger and the latter screams, “ouch, Charlie”, “Charlie that really hurt”. This video soon went viral and became one of the first videos on the internet to do so.

This video is often visited by fans but not anymore. According to France 24’s report, the Davies-Carr family recently announced that they will be auctioning the video as an NFT. After being sold to the highest bidder it will be taken down. This auction took place between 11 accounts and soon a bidding war set afoot to own of the most recognizable videos on the internet.

Eventually, this NFT auction had two top bidders – meme master and 3fmusic. 3fmusic finally won the bid and now owns the NFT. This NFT was bought by 3fmusic for a whopping $760,000. NFT’s have become quite popular over the years. Many celebrities are now jumping in to sell digital assets and collectables as merchandises. In March, Twitter found Jack Dorsey sold his first to a Malaysia-based businessman. Jack made this tweet in 2006 and it read, “just setting up my twitter”. The Twitter founder sold this tweet to the businessman for a whopping @2.9 million.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM CHARLIE BIT MY FINGER - AGAIN! VIDEO

